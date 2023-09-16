New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York City and New York RB, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC and New York Red Bulls will be involved in the Hudson River Derby as the two sides clash in Saturday's MLS tie at the Yankee Stadium.

Both sides are neck to neck towards the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, with the Boys in Blue currently one point clear at 12th spot with 30 points from 28 games after the 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this month.

However, the Red Bulls have a game in hand and would like to snap their three-game losing run. Troy Lesesne's side last suffered a 4-1 league loss to Philadelphia Union.

New York City vs New York RB kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30pm ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

The MLS match between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls will be played at the Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York, USA.

It will kick off at 3:30pm ET on September 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch New York City vs New York RB online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

New York City team news

Maxi Moralez suffered an ACL injury in the Whitecaps draw, where Birk Risa also picked up a knock, while James Sands returned from his injury in the same game and is likely to start ahead of Keaton Parks here.

Mitja Ilenic and Tayvon Gray are available for selection after returning from their international duties with Slovenia U21 and Jamaican seniors, respectively.

Having started ahead of Luis Barraza in the last two outings, Matt Freese may continue in goal, with Monsef Bakrar featuring up front.

New York City possible XI: Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Sands, Cufre; Parks, Perea; Jasson, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Bakrar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Mizell Defenders: Martins, Sands, Chanot, Alfaro, Owusu, Benalcazar, Amundsen, Cufre, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Turnbull Midfielders: Parks, Perea, Haak, Morales, Rodriguez, Ledezma, Magno, Jasson, Pereira, Denis Forwards: Bakrar, Segal, Fernandez, Martinez, O'Toole, Pellegrini

New York RB team news

Along with Sean Nealis, Red Bulls boss Lesesne is also suspended for the derby through yellow card accumulation.

Lewis Morgan is ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery earlier this month, while Dante Vanzeir and Steven Sserwadda are doubts with a thigh and knee problem, respectively.

Serge Ngoma may also continue on the sidelines with a hamstring strain, with Dylan Nealis expected to start on the bench again.

In the event Carlos Coronel is not fresh enough from representing Paraguay in the international break, Ryan Meara may be handed his first start this year.

Omir Fernandez and Frankie Amaya will be involved going forward for the visitors.

New York RB possible XI: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, Ndam, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Amaya, Luquinhas; Hurtado, Manoe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: Reyes, Ndam, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, D. Nealis Midfielders: Mina, Edelman, Yearwood, Stroud, Sserwadda, Estrela, Luquinhas, Amaya, Carmona, Fernandez, Harper Forwards: Vanzier, Manoel, Burke, Cabezas, Barlow, Hall

Head-to-Head Record

The last time the two sides met, New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC by a solitary goal in the round of 32 at the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Date Match Competition Aug 3, 2023 New York RB 1-0 New York City Leagues Cup May 13, 2023 New York RB 1-0 New York City MLS Sep 17, 2022 New York City 2-0 New York RB MLS Jul 17, 2022 New York RB 0-1 New York City MLS Jun 22, 2022 New York RB 3-0 New York City US Open Cup

