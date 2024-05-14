How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the thrilling NBA Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 14, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET.

The series is tied at 2-2 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In their most recent meeting, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 115–107. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with an amazing 35 points. Anthony Edwards scored 44 points to lead the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are dominant in the Western Conference, with a record of 33–19. They have the second-best defense, allowing only 109.6 points per game and holding opponents to a 46.2% shooting percentage.

While the Timberwolves have a great 12-4 record and are powerful in the Northwest Division, they are extremely effective at scoring, getting an average of 113.0 points per game and beating their opponents by a respectable 6.5 points per game.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and Tip-off Time

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in a highly-anticipated NBA action on 14 May 2024, at 10:30 pm ET, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date 14 May 2024 Time 10:30 pm ET Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy the high-voltage NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the TNT TV channel, and on the MAX streaming platform.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Denver Nuggets Team News

Key player Vlatko Cancar is ruled out with a knee injury.

Reggie Jackson is listed as 'day-to-day' due to his calf issue.

The availability of Jamal Murray is uncertain with a calf injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Key player Jaylen Clark is absent due to his achilles issue.

31-year-old Rudy Gobert is listed as 'day to day' for undisclosed reasons.

Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA matchups: