Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver NuggetsGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in a high-voltage NBA matchup to start the Western Conference second round on May 04, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT.

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves tied their regular season series, 2-2. In their last regular season meetup, on April 11, 2024, the Nuggets won 116-107.

The Timberwolves are ranked third in the Western Conference with a record of 56-26. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have an outstanding record of 57-25, ranking them second in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets have a 10-6 record against the divisional opponents. They're in seventh rank in the Western Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves have a strong 12–4 record against the rest of the division. They score 113.0 points per game on average, which is 6.5 points more than their opponents.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set to take place on May 04, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, CO, USA.

DateMay 04, 2024
Time7:00 pm EDT
VenueBall Arena
LocationDenver, CO, USA

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on the TV Channels - TNT, and Streaming platform - MAX.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Denver Nuggets Team News

Vlatko Cancar is out with a knee injury.

Jamal Murray has been outstanding, scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds.

Serbian superstar Nikola has averaged 26.6 points and 14.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Jaylen Clark is out with his achilles injury.

Anthony Edwards is having a great season for the Timberwolves, scoring 25.9 points per game and grabbing 5.4 boards.

Mike Conley has been a crucial shooter, hitting 2.6 three-pointers per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA matchups:

DateResults
11 April 2024Nuggets 116-107 Timberwolves
30 March 2024Nuggets 98-111 Timberwolves
20 March 2024Timberwolves 112-115 Nuggets
02 Nov 2023Timberwolves 110-89 Nuggets
26 April 2023Nuggets 112-109 Timberwolves
