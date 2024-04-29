How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA clash between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers is set to take place on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.
The Denver Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series of the Western Conference first-round after winning three out of four matches against the LA Lakers.
In their last meeting, the Lakers dominated the Nuggets 119–108 on April 28. 39-year-old power forward LeBron James scored 30 points and helped the Lakers to win the game. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, scored 33 points for the Nuggets.
The Nuggets have a strong 33-19 record when playing teams from the same conference. They ended the regular season second in the Western Conference.
However, the Lakers have a 27-25 record against teams from the Western Conference. They ended the regular season seventh in the Western Conference.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time
The Denver Nuggets will take on the LA Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|April 29, 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Ball Arena
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers live on TNT.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Team News
Denver Nuggets Team News
27-year-old small forward Vlatko Cancar is out from the Nuggets' team lineup due to a knee injury.
Jokic, 2 years older than Cancar, has been the Nuggets' most important player, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 boards, and nine assists per game.
LA Lakers Team News
24-year-old shooting guard Cam Reddish is out from the Lakers' team lineup due to an ankle injury.
Jarred Vanderbilt, is also sidelined from the team's lineup because of his foot injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|April 27 2024
|Nuggets 108-119 Lakers
|April 25 2024
|Nuggets 112-105 Lakers
|April 22 2024
|Lakers 99-101 Nuggets
|April 20 2024
|Lakers 103-114 Nuggets
|March 02 2024
|Nuggets 124-114 Lakers