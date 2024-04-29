How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA clash between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers is set to take place on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

The Denver Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series of the Western Conference first-round after winning three out of four matches against the LA Lakers.

In their last meeting, the Lakers dominated the Nuggets 119–108 on April 28. 39-year-old power forward LeBron James scored 30 points and helped the Lakers to win the game. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, scored 33 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have a strong 33-19 record when playing teams from the same conference. They ended the regular season second in the Western Conference.

However, the Lakers have a 27-25 record against teams from the Western Conference. They ended the regular season seventh in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the LA Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date April 29, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers live on TNT.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Team News

Denver Nuggets Team News

27-year-old small forward Vlatko Cancar is out from the Nuggets' team lineup due to a knee injury.

Jokic, 2 years older than Cancar, has been the Nuggets' most important player, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 boards, and nine assists per game.

LA Lakers Team News

24-year-old shooting guard Cam Reddish is out from the Lakers' team lineup due to an ankle injury.

Jarred Vanderbilt, is also sidelined from the team's lineup because of his foot injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA matchups: