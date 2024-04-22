How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers will take place on April 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Ball Park, in Denver, Colorado.

In the first round of the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets have a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers after defeating them 114–103 on April 21. An impressive 32 points from Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets. Anthony Davis scored 32 points for the Lakers in response.

With a strong 33-19 record, Denver has shown that they are strong against teams from the Western Conference. Particularly, they are great at moving the ball around. With an average of 29.5 assists per game, they are third in the NBA, and Jokic leads the Nuggets in this area with an average of 9.0 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Lakers are 27-25 against teams from the Western Conference. They also do a great job of scoring inside the paint, where they rank second in the league with an average of 55.6 points per game, led by Davis's impressive average of 15.7 points per game.

As for how well they hit, the Nuggets have a great 49.6% field goal percentage, which is a little better than the Lakers' 47.4% shooting percentage.

Instead, the Lakers shoot even better, at 49.9%, which is 3.7% higher than the Nuggets' defense, which only lets teams shoot 46.2%.

This sets the stage for an interesting series, as both sides try to show who is the best and move on to the next round of the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch the live action of this thrilling NBA match between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers on TNT and MAX.

Local fans can tune in to Altitude, and Spectrum SportsNet to watch the NBA match between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers.

Additionally, Fans can enjoy this epic NBA battle between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers on the radio by tuning into SiriusXM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Team News

Denver Nuggets Team News

The Denver Nuggets have a big injury problem as they continue their playoff run against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Forward Vlatko Cancar is out with a knee injury. Even with this setback, Nikola Jokic is still the Nuggets' most important player.

He averages 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists per game, showing that he can change the game and make an effect on both ends of the court.

Michael Porter Jr. has also been a steady contributor, averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

He helps the Nuggets keep up their momentum and win their playoff series against the Lakers by scoring points and grabbing rebounds.

LA Lakers Team News

During their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers are very worried about injuries.

Cam Reddish, a guard, is still out with an ankle injury, so the team is missing his scoring and defense.

Meanwhile, forward Christian Wood is out with a knee injury, which makes the Lakers' frontcourt even weaker.

Along with them, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot injury) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back injury) are also likely to miss the game.

The Lakers will have to work harder to get past these injuries and make a difference in their playoff game against the Nuggets.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers in the NBA matchups: