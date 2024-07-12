How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers are set to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Clippers have won three and lost seven of their previous ten games, scoring 102.9 points per game (102.8 points at home) and giving up 108.4 points per game on average.

During the same time period, the Denver Nuggets have won five games and lost five. They have scored 101.1 points per game (104.4 points away) and given up 104.9 points per game.

The last time these two teams played,was on April 5, 2024, at the Los Angeles Clippers' arena. The Clippers won 102–100.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers will take place on July 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Assistant coach Andrew Munson will be in charge of the Denver Nuggets. The four players with NBA contracts guaranteed on this Nuggets summer league roster—Jalen Pickett, Hunter Tyson, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther—are the team's highlights. Strawther should be the best player in the summer league since he played in 50 games and averaged almost 11 minutes per game last year. Parker Braun is another player to keep an eye on. He is the brother of Christian Braun, who played at Missouri, Santa Clara, and Kansas.

LA Clippers Team News

Asst. coach and NBA champion Dahntay Jones will be in charge of the LA Clippers. The best players on the Clippers are Kobe Brown, Jordan Miller, and Moussa Diabate. Together, those three players have participated in 85 games, with Diabate seeing action for the Clippers in each of the previous two seasons. RayJ Dennis, who was a standout player at Baylor and Toledo, is another name to keep an eye on. Elijah Harkless had a strong season in the G League and was a prolific scorer in college. Terry Taylor, who is 24 years old, has participated in 95 NBA games, including nine that he started for the Pacers a few years back. The Clippers' roster is made up of a little bit of everyone in the league.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers in the NBA: