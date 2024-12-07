How to watch today's Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Syracuse Orange NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs Syracuse NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

ACC Conference play kicks off on Saturday as the Syracuse Orange (4-3) square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5).

Notre Dame enters the matchup after a 69-48 defeat at the hands of Georgia. While the Fighting Irish have had a challenging start to the season, their only truly disappointing loss came against Elon. Both teams will be eager to secure a victory and gain momentum in the highly competitive 18-team ACC.

Syracuse, meanwhile, carries a 4-3 record into this game, fresh off a nail-biting 70-69 loss to #3 Tennessee. In that contest, freshman Elijah Moore shined, dropping 24 points off the bench in a strong individual showing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Syracuse Orange NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Syracuse Orange: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange live on:

TV Channel: CW Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Syracuse Orange play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

The Fighting Irish average 74.8 points per game (205th nationally) while conceding 71.2 points per contest (192nd). They’re shooting efficiently, hitting 47.1% from the field (97th) and 35.9% from three-point range (100th). At the charity stripe, they convert 75.9% of their free throws (77th) and pull down 38.9 rebounds per game (177th).

Braeden Shrewsberry leads the charge with 15.2 points per game, while Tae Davis contributes 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

The Orange are putting up 79.4 points per game (111th nationally) but struggle defensively, allowing 80.9 points per contest (340th). Syracuse shoots 45% from the field (185th) but struggles from deep, connecting on just 27.7% of their three-point attempts (345th). From the free-throw line, they make 67.7% of their shots (266th) and excel on the boards, grabbing 40.6 rebounds per game (44th).

JJ Starling leads Syracuse with an impressive 19.8 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists. Chris Bell adds 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds to the Orange's efforts.