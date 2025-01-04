How to watch today's Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Purcell Pavilion will be buzzing on Saturday as the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-6) visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-6) in a much-anticipated basketball matchup, marking the Tar Heels’ first trip to South Bend since 2023.

The Tar Heels arrive with an 8-6 record but have been battling inconsistency of late. They opened the season strong with a 4-1 start, only to hit a rough patch with three consecutive losses. In their most recent game, North Carolina faced Louisville in their second ACC contest of the year. After clinching a win in their first ACC matchup against Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels struggled to close out the game against Louisville. Despite keeping it competitive, they were outpaced by a 13-1 run in the final minutes, falling 83-70.

On the other side, the Fighting Irish sit at 7-6. They also started hot, winning their first four games, but were derailed by a five-game losing skid. Notre Dame rebounded with three straight victories before facing Georgia Tech, where the Yellow Jackets controlled the game nearly from start to finish, handing the Irish an 86-75 loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Notre Dame's offense has seen a shift with the absence of Markus Burton, their leading scorer before his injury. Braeden Shrewsberry has stepped up admirably in his place, averaging 16.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Matt Allocco has been another key contributor, averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while JR. Koneiczny has provided additional support with 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

In the paint, Tae Davis has been a force for the Irish, averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Kebba Njie has been the team's top rebounder, pulling down 5.8 boards per game while scoring 6.6 points on the season.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

For North Carolina, RJ Davis has been the go-to scorer this season, averaging 18.4 points per game along with 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. Seth Trimble has been a defensive standout, leading the team with 1.8 steals per game while chipping in 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Ian Jackson rounds out the backcourt trio, contributing 13.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Jalen Washington has been a key presence, leading the team in rebounding with 4.9 boards per game and adding 6.2 points. Ven-Allen Lubin has also made an impact, averaging 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds.