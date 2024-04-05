Norwich City vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two promotion candidates in the top six of the Championship lock horns at Carrow Road, as Norwich and Ipswich Town renew hostilities for the latest instalment of the East Anglian derby on Saturday lunchtime.

The Tractor Boys head into the weekend as the Championship table-toppers after picking up two wins from two across the Easter weekend.

Having picked up nine victories from their last 10 Championship games, wins for Kieran McKenna's side over Blackburn Rovers and Southampton give them a one-point lead at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Leeds.

The Canaries are in fine form as well, having won three of their last four matches. David Wagner's side sits sixth in the Championship, with a four-point cushion ahead of seventh-placed Coventry in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot, albeit having played a game more.

Norwich vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich and Ipswich Town will square off at Carrow Road on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Norwich vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich City team news

Norwich City attacker Jonathan Rowe is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury and could feature on the bench this weekend. Onel Hernandez (foot) and Dimitris Giannoulis (hamstring) are other injury worries.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Lungi Sorensen, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Sara; Fassnacht, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden Defenders: Giannoulis, Duffy, Hanley, Sørensen, Gibson, Stacey, McCallum, Batth, Fisher, Montóia, Renecke Midfielders: Núñez, Sara, Hernández, Fassnacht, Rowe, McLean, Sainz, Gibbs, Gibbs Forwards: Sargent, van Hooijdonk, Barnes

Ipswich team news

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson was fit to start for Ipswich in the thrilling 3-2 victory over Southampton after the ex-Arsenal product was forced off in injury time during last Friday's win over Blackburn.

On the other hand, fellow attacker Wes Burns is definitely missing as he battles back from his hamstring injury, while George Hirst (muscle) is also out of contention.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Luongo, Morsy; Sarmiento, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 16/12/23 Ipswich Town 2-2 Norwich City Championship 10/02/19 Norwich City 3-0 Ipswich Town Championship 02/09/18 Ipswich Town 1-1 Norwich City Championship 18/02/18 Norwich City 1-1 Ipswich Town Championship 22/10/17 Ipswich Town 0-1 Norwich City Championship

