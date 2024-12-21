How to watch today's North Carolina vs UCLA NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina versus UCLA NCAA Men's game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (10-1) aim to extend their impressive nine-game winning streak as they face the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Madison Square Garden.

For North Carolina, the season teeters on the brink, with a lackluster 6-5 start leaving them without marquee victories ahead of ACC competition. Despite solid underlying stats, the Tar Heels find themselves under pressure to bolster their NCAA Tournament prospects. Saturday's clash against a formidable UCLA squad presents a prime opportunity to add a statement win to their résumé.

The Bruins have been firing on all cylinders, fueled by a stifling defense that will focus on neutralizing standout guard RJ Davis. With Big Ten play on the horizon, UCLA looks to continue building an impressive non-conference record.

As these two storied programs collide under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the Bruins’ suffocating defense will look to continue its dominance, while the Tar Heels hope to rediscover their shooting touch and turn their season around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs UCLA NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina vs UCLA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels and the Bruins in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch North Carolina vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Creighton live on:

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Carolina vs UCLA play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Carolina team news & key performers

The Tar Heels come off a tough 90-84 loss to Florida, where a sluggish first half left them trailing 46-34 at the break. Despite a spirited second-half effort, scoring 50 points, they fell short. Shooting woes from deep plagued the team, as they connected on just 17.9% of their three-point attempts.

Guard RJ Davis was a bright spot, putting up 29 points, grabbing eight boards, and adding an assist. Four Tar Heels scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to overcome defensive lapses.

On the season, North Carolina boasts a potent offense, averaging 86.5 points per game, ranking 15th nationally. However, their defense has been a glaring weakness, allowing 79.7 points per game, placing them a dismal 341st. RJ Davis has been the offensive linchpin, averaging 18.7 points while shooting 37.1% from the field.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

The Bruins are brimming with confidence after a commanding 111-59 victory over Prairie View A&M. In that game, guard Dylan Edwards led the charge, scoring 21 points, dishing out six assists, and grabbing three rebounds. Five Bruins scored in double digits, showcasing the team's depth.

UCLA averages 78.8 points per game, anchored by a defense that allows just 56.8 points per contest, ranking fifth nationally. The offense, while not elite, is still respectable at 113th in the country. Forward Tyler Bilodeau has been a key contributor, averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc.