How to watch the NFL Combine 2024: Live stream, start time, and more

Keep up with the latest prospects in the NFL

Streams matches shown on FOX (where available), CBS, ABC, NBC and ESPN.

Streams matches shown on FOX (where available), CBS, ABC, NBC and ESPN.

Streams matches shown on FOX (where available), CBS, ABC, NBC and ESPN.

If you're looking for more football action post-Super Bowl 2024 - don't worry because the NFL Scouting Combine is approaching.

With the playoffs all wrapped up, the NFL Scouting Combine is the next major event on the calendar for football fans. So, if you want to know who the next big player will be in the NFL and want to keep an eye on the young up-and-coming prospects, here's how you can watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

What is is NFL Scouting Combine?

Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine includes college seniors who are draft-eligible and any underclassmen who have declared for the draft.

It's an opportunity for them to showcase their skills in front of scouts, coaches, and general managers. It's pivotal in many ways, as it could directly affect players' draft positions.

So, in many ways, it's a make-or-break event for everyone hoping to enter the NFL.

When is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The Live Drills begin on February 29 up until March 3. Here's a full lineup of what you can expect:

Thursday, February 29 (3 pm ET) – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Thursday, February 29 (3 pm ET) – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Friday, March 1 (3 pm ET) – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Friday, March 1 (3 pm ET) – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends Saturday, March 2 (1 pm ET) – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Saturday, March 2 (1 pm ET) – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs Sunday, March 3 (1 pm ET) – Offensive Linemen

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

You can watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on FuboTV, you can find our in-depth guide on the price options for the streaming service here.

The Scouting Combine will also be available to watch on NFL Network via NFL+.

Where is the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine held?

Getty Images

Since 1987, the NFL Scouting Combine has always been held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis - making it the 34th consecutive year in 2024 that it's been held in the city.

However, before moving to Indianapolis, the Scouting Combine was held in Tampa Bay (1982-83). New Orleans (1984-96) and Arizona (1985).

Although there was a recent bidding war for where the Scouting Combine should take place, it was still awarded to Indianapolis for 2023 and 2024. Who knows, though - this could change for future Scouting Combine.

What does the NFL Scouting Combine include?

In order to evaluate the prospects taking part in the Scouting Combine, there are a variety of tests that they go through, including: