How to watch today’s New York Mets vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Mets will play the first game of a three-game series at home on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mets are trying to improve their overall record of 7-8 and their home record of 3-6. They have an excellent second-ranked team ERA in the National League, currently 3.51.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are a formidable opponent. They have a strong 11-5 record overall, including an impressive 8-3 record on the road. For instance, the Pirates have shown how good they are at scoring runs by going 10-0 in games where they scored five or more.

Both teams are eager to get off to a good start this season. Monday's game is the first time these two teams will face off against each other, and it looks like it will be an exciting start to their series.

New York Mets vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and Time

The New York Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a highly anticipated MLB matchup on April 15, 2024, at 7:10 pm EDT, at Citi Field in Queens, NY, USA.

Date April 15, 2024 Time 7:10 pm EDT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, NY, USA

How to watch New York Mets vs Pittsburgh Pirates online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch this high-voltage MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates live on MLB.TV through FuboTV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

New York Mets vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

New York Mets Team News

As the New York Mets negotiate the season's early stages, they are dealing with a string of serious injuries to important players.

Pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Tylor Megill, Max Kranick, and Kodai Senga are all out with shoulder injuries, straining the team's depth in the rotation. The Mets' pitching options are further limited as David Peterson's hip injury puts him on the 60-Day IL.

Additionally, infield prospect Ronny Mauricio will be out for 60 days with a knee injury, affecting the team's depth and ability to make future impacts.

These injuries make it harder for the Mets to stay competitive early in the season and get past problems on their way to success.

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

As the season starts, the Pittsburgh Pirates are dealing with many injuries to both their pitchers and key players.

Due to inflammation in their forearms and left triceps, pitchers Marco Gonzales and Ryan Borucki will be out for 15 days each, which puts extra pressure on the team's throwing depth.

Jason Delay (catcher) and Ji-Hwan Bae (infielder) are both on the 10-day IL with knee and hip injuries, making it even harder for the team to switch positions.

The Pirates also don't have catcher Yasmani Grandal because he hurt his foot, and pitchers Dauri Moreta, Endy Rodriguez, and Johan Oviedo are all out for 60 days each because of arm injuries, which makes the team's pitching problems even worse.

Because of these losses, the Pirates will have to work hard to stay competitive and get through challenging situations on the field.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB matchups: