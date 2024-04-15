How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and game info

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Islanders are getting ready to face the New Jersey Devils after Brock Nelson scored two excellent goals in their last game against the New York Rangers, which they lost 3-2 in a shootout.

New Jersey's overall record is a consistent 38-38-5, but its Metropolitan Division record is a little less spectacular at 11-12-2. The Devils have performed poorly when it comes to penalties, having a 10-16-4 record when they have more infractions than their opponents.

The New York Islanders, on the other hand, have an overall record of 37-27-16 and a stronger record of 11-7-6 when playing in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have performed exceptionally well in games when they score three goals or more; in fact, they have a 33-5-11 record in these types of contests.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will square off each other. The Devils triumphed 4-0 over the Islanders in their last match.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders: Date and Puck Drop Time

The New Jersey Devils will play the New York Islanders in a high-voltage NHL matchup on April 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, USA.

Date April 15, 2024 Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena Prudential Center Location Newark, NJ, USA

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch this NHL match between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders live on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, Fans can enjoy this game on MSGSN2 and MSGSN networks.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Islanders Team News

New Jersey Devils Team News

The New Jersey Devils are missing some key players and aren't sure who will be in their lineup ahead of their game against the New York Islanders.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton is still out with an injury to his pectoral muscle, and forward Nathan Bastian is also out with an injury to his upper body.

The Devils' offense could also be affected by star center Jack Hughes's day-to-day status with an upper-body injury. This makes their offensive strategy less certain.

Additionally, forward Tomas Nosek's condition is still unknown because of an undisclosed injury. This makes it harder for the Devils to decide who to play and how deep they should be for the next game.

New York Islanders Team News

As the New York Islanders get ready to play against the New Jersey Devils, they are having problems with their roster.

Unfortunately, a lower-body injury has ended defenseman Scott Mayfield's season, leaving the Islanders without his defensive presence for the duration of the campaign.

Concerns have been raised regarding defenseman Noah Dobson's availability for the forthcoming game due to his upper-body injury, which is also listed as day-to-day.

The Islanders will need to make major adjustments to their defensive pairings and overall strategy to overcome these setbacks against the Devils, with Mayfield out for the season and Dobson's status uncertain.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders in the NHL matchups: