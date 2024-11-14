How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs Kent State Golden Flashes NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs Kent State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Kent State women's basketball team kicks off its first away game of the season on Thursday, taking on the 13th-ranked NC State at 7:00 pm ET.

With a 1-1 record, the Golden Flashes retained their No. 16 ranking in the Mid-Major Top 25 after a 67-56 loss to James Madison and a commanding 113-54 victory over Walsh in the opening week.

Kent State dominated the boards with a remarkable 61-21 rebound advantage—the highest single-game total in over 15 years. Senior Bridget Dunn recorded double figures in rebounds for the second straight game, pulling down 12, while sophomore Riley Rismiller delivered her first collegiate double-double with 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

NC State Wolfpack vs Kent State Golden Flashes NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The NC State Wolfpack and the Kent State Golden Flashes in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, November 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Reynolds Coliseum Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Kent State Golden Flashes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack and the Kent State Golden Flashes live on:

National TV channel: ACCNX

How to listen to NC State Wolfpack vs Kent State Golden Flashes play-by-play commentary on radio

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

Leading the talented NC State roster are standout guards Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers, both of whom are on the preseason watch lists for the prestigious Naismith Women’s Player of the Year and Wooden Award. James currently ranks second on the team, averaging 15.0 points per game, while Rivers contributes 7.5 points along with a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. Zoe Brooks tops the scoring chart with 16.0 points per game, shooting just under 60% from the field.

In their recent matchup against the Cavaliers, six different players reached double digits in scoring, contributing to the program's highest-scoring performance since December 29, 1993, and marking the third-highest point total in team history. Sophomore Mya Babbitt shone from beyond the arc, hitting 5-of-6 three-pointers on her way to a career-best 20 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Kent State Golden Flashes team news & key performers

Jenna Batsch secured a spot on the Preseason All-MAC First Team, returning as the team's top scorer after averaging 13.3 points per game last season. In the first two games this year, she’s been the primary playmaker, leading the squad with 3.0 assists per game.

The Golden Flashes have started the season with a 1-1 record. Through these two games, five players are averaging double figures, with Riley Rismiller, a transfer from Dayton, leading the scoring at 17.0 points per game. Bridget Dunn has been a force on the boards, pulling down 11.0 rebounds per game and tallying 2.5 blocks per contest.