How to watch today’s Nacional vs Deportivo Tachira Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Copa Libertadores match between the Nacional and Deportivo Tachira, including how to watch and team news.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Sling TV provide access to beIN Sports through their Sports Extra add-on.

The epic Copa Libertadores battle between Nacional and Deportivo Tachira is set to place on April 24, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT, at Estadio Gran Parque Central, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Deportivo Táchira beat Nacional 5-2 on aggregate in the 2004 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Now, 20 years later, they meet again.

11 of Táchira's last 12 games have featured fewer than three goals.

Nacional has only lost one of their last five competitive games, winning four.

Táchira has struggled, winning just one of their last five games and losing the other four in that sequence.

One side has failed to score in each of Táchira's last six matches.

Nacional has a stellar home record, going undefeated in their past eight games across all competitions and winning seven.

Nacional vs Deportivo Tachira: Date and Kick-off Time

The Nacional will take on the Deportivo Tachira in a highly anticipated Copa Libertadores matchup on April 24, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT, at Estadio Gran Parque Central, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Date April 24, 2024 Time 6:00 pm EDT Venue Estadio Gran Parque Central Location Montevideo, Uruguay

How to watch Nacional vs Deportivo Tachira online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling Copa Libertadores match between Nacional and Deportivo Tachira live on beIN Sports and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Nacional vs Deportivo Tachira Team News

Nacional Team News

Striker Ruben Bentancourt has two goals in the Libertadores this term.

Left-back Gabriel Baez has two assists in the Libertadores this season.

Deportivo Tachira Team News

Star winger Yerson Chacon is yet to fire in the Libertadores this season. The 20-year-old has two assists in the Venezuelan league this season and he's also got 13 caps for his country.