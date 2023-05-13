Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rayados de Monterrey host Santos Laguna at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer on May 13 for their second-leg encounter of the Liga MX Clausura Liguilla quarter-finals. The kickoff for the game is set for 9:06 pm ET.

Monterrey finished the regular season of the Clausura on top of the table with 40 points to their name, six ahead of Club America in second. Rayados boasted the best goal difference in the league having scored 35 goals and conceded just 14 through the campaign.

Undeniably, Rogelio Funes Mori was their top scorer with 12 strikes to his name, two behind the league's top scorer, Henry Martin of Club America.

While they boasted the third-best attack in the regular season, they also led the table for Big Chances Missed with 28. While a negative stat, this is an excellent ode to the chance creation machine that Victor Vucetich has created.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, occupied 13th on the table just outside the Liguilla eligibility positions. However, that eligibility was gifted to them due to Queretaro, who sat in 10th, being deemed ineligible to play in the Liguilla due to their low coefficient rating in the Liga MX Apertura quotients table. The table takes into account the performance of every club through the last two years.

Santos Laguna finished their regular season with 19 points but also a terrible goal difference due to them possessing the second-worst defence in the league with 37 goals conceded.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:06 pm ET / 6:06 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

Monterrey and Santos Laguna face off on May 13 at Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Kickoff is set for 9:06 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:06 pm Pacific Time (PT)

How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and Fox Deportes and will be available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey has the entire squad available for selection and doesn't have any injury concerns.

Possible Monterrey starting XI: Andrada; Moreno, Guzman, Medina, Gallardo; Ortiz, Romo; González, Berterame, Aguirre; Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas Defenders: Moreno, Medina, Vegas, Gallardo, Guzman, Aguirre, Guttierez Midfielders: Meza, Govea, A. Gonzalez, Rojas, Romo, J. Gonzalez, Ortiz, Cortizo Forwards: Mori, Vergara, Berterame

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna does not have any injuries and will have the entire squad up for selection. However, Alan Cervantes and Felix Torres have four yellow cards each and are at risk of suspension.

Possible Monterrey starting XI: Acevedo; R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos; Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, Rodriguez; Brunetta, Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

The last five clashes between Monterrey and Santos Laguna have ended on almost equal footing, with both teams having taken two wins each and a draw in their 2023 Clausura game. The matches have generally been on the wilder side with four red cards throughout those games.

