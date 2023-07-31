Monastir vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Monastir and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a frustrating goalless stalemate with Al-Shabab, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will be looking to record their first win of the Arab Champions League when they take on Tunisian outfit US Monastir at the King Fahd Stadium on Monday.

The recent Tunisian championship finished just a few weeks ago, where Monastir performed as expected, topping Group B in regular phase. But they still finished fourth in the championship round, a whopping eight points adrift of champions Etoile Sahel.

They were demolished 4-0 by Zamalek in their first Arab Club Champions Cup game. The Egyptian team dominated from the start, so it is no wonder Monastir come into this game as underdogs.

The Knights of Najd played out a disappointing 0-0 draw against Al-Shabab in their group opener. Head coach Luis Castro introduced his star forwards, Ronaldo and Talisca in the second half, but neither were able to turn the tide, as Al-Nassr settled for a point.

The draw came after their inconsistent pre-season campaign, as Al Nassr won just twice in six games. Those wins came against minnows Alverca and Farense in their first two friendlies, but they got hammered by Celta Vigo (5-0) and Benfica (4-1) in the next two, albeit they did well to hold PSG and Inter Milan to 0-0 and 1-1 draws respectively.

The result of this game will have a crucial bearing on Al-Nassr's progression to the next round of the Champions League, since the last group game will be against Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek.

Monastir vs Al-Nassr kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: King Fahd Stadium

The Arab Club Champions Cup game between Monastir and Al-Nassr is scheduled for July 31, 2023, at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia. It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Monastir vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The Arab Club Champions Cup match between US Monastir and Al-Nassr will not be broadcast live on TV but GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Monastir team news

Monastir head coach Tarik Jani made a raft of changes in his starting XI in the last game. Although eight new players have so far arrived through the door in the transfer window, he had lost 12 players recently, including last season's top-scorer Youssouf Oumarou, who netted 13 goals in the Turkish top-flight before rivals Esperence on a free transfer in the off-season.

Monastir possible XI: Ben Said; Welly, Zeguei, Salhi, Soltani; Boutiche, Sarr, Mannai; Medfai, Traore; Mhirsi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ben Said, Yeddes Defenders: Khefacha, Harabi, Bouziane, Ben Othmane, Welly, Zeguei, Salhi, Soltani Midfielders: Medfai, Mongo, Baccar, Mhirsi, Boutiche, Belabed, Dridi, Sarr, Mannai Forwards: Jafeli, Traore, Aloui

Al-Nassr team news

After a busy pre-season schedule, Al-Nassr head coach Luis Castro benched Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars last time out against Al-Shabab last Friday.

Ronaldo, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles, and Anderson Talisca did feature, but only in the second half. Expect all of them in the starting lineup here, while Al-Nassr are set to add even more firepower to their attack, with Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane set to join the Saudi Pro League giants in the coming days.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; S. Al Ghannam, Oujami, Al-Amri, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; K. Al Ghannam, Talisca, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Ospina, Ozaybi Defenders: Al-Amri, Al-Boushal, Al-Fatil, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Shammari, Kim, Konan, Lajami, Madu, Telles Midfielders: Ali, Al-Hasan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Martinez, Talisca, Fofana Forwards: Adam, K. Al-Ghannam, Ghareeb, Maran, Masharipov, Ronaldo

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

