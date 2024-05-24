How to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from the sport’s most famous race this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season continues its European swing with the biggest one of them all as teams descend upon the historic Monaco Grand Prix for what could be a pivotal chapter in this year’s campaign.

Max Verstappen’s coronation as a four-time world champion still appears all but assured this term, but beneath the Dutchman, a myriad of narratives continue to twist and turn, particularly as teams continue to look toward the future.

Red Bull will be looking for a statement performance, but around them, Ferrari and McLaren are leading the other contenders who will hope to shake up the order on the famed streets of the sovereign city-state located on the French Riviera.

Article continues below

As he continues to wind down his time with Mercedes too, Lewis Hamilton will wonder if he can boost his own struggling fortunes, with the seven-time world champion one who will be acutely aware of his joint record under continued threat.

It’s all promising to be another terrific weekend of action, so how can you ensure that you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 26th, in the familiar surroundings of Circuit de Monaco, a street circuit around the seafront of the city-state, where it has been held since its inception.

Originally held in 1929 and first added to the Formula One calendar in 1950, it has become synonymous with the sport as its most celebrated and glamorous race. It has also helped pave the way for subsequent street circuits, such as the Singapore Grand Prix, in the competition.

Where can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix weekend through ESPN2 and the Sunday race on ESPN+. That includes coverage of the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While the channel is available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages also include the channel in their standard range. Fubo is your best streaming service provider for access to the Monaco Grand Prix on ESPN2, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Monaco Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Monaco Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, May 24th, through Sunday, May 26th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Channel Friday, May 24th Practice 1 07:30 AM ESPN2 Friday, May 24th Practice 2 11:00 AM ESPN2 Saturday, May 25th Practice 3 06:30 AM ESPN2 Saturday, May 25th Qualifying 10:00 AM ESPN2 Sunday, May 26th Grand Prix 09:00 AM ESPN Deportes / ESPN+

Can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans will be able to access it and watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Monaco Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

Monaco Grand Prix FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes and additionally stream the race through Fubo.

When was the Monaco Grand Prix first held?

The Monaco Grand Prix was first held in 1929 and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1950, the year that FIA first held the Drivers’ Championship.

Alfa Romeo’s Juan Manuel Fangio won on that occasion, while Max Verstappen won here in 2023. The most decorated racer is Ayrton Senna, who won it a record six times.

Who are the frontrunners for the Monaco Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Monaco Grand Prix, as the Dutchman takes aim at a third success on this course, following triumphs in 2021 and 2023.

Sergio Perez claimed victory in between during the 2022 campaign and could challenge again, though Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris will also strive to be in the mix.

What race follows the Monaco Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Monaco Grand Prix is the Canadian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. Max Verstappen will be the defending race victor.

The course, named for the famed driver Gilles Villeneuve, marks a brief return to North America in the middle of the sport’s European swing.