MLS Playoffs: FC Cincinnati edge NYCFC in hard-fought win; Seattle Sounders seal penalties win over Houston Dynamo

Luciano Acosta delivered an incredible assist to secure Cincinnati's win while Seattle needed spot kicks to beat Houston at home.

FC Cincinnati got back to their best in an gritty 1-0 win over New York City FC, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Luciano Acosta that resulted in a goal from Yamil Asad.

The first half painted a familiar picture for the Orange and Blue, as they were largely in control of possession and the best opportunities in attack, but could not capitalize - similar to their late season struggles. In the final 45 minutes, Acosta and Asad along with the home side's defense ensured a victory in Game 1 of the First Round series. FCC had an advantage on a break and Acosta collected a pass on the left wing and found Asad just in front of goal on a silky pass which the attacking midfielder converted. It was a fitting sequence for a team that had 22 attempts on goal, with six on target vs. NYCFC's six total shots. Yet, if Cincinnati wants to reach its ambitions, it will need to be more clinical in front of goal. FCC had an xG of 3.9 goals, but could only convert one. NYCFC on the other hand had 0.3. New York City now faces a win or stay home match this Saturday.

FC Cincinnati's matchup against NYCFC wasn't the only gritty match Monday as the Seattle Sounders barely got through a physical encounter with the Houston Dynamo in a 5-4 penalties win in their First Round opener. There were fights, a 66th minute red card to Houston's Coco Carrasquilla and not a lot of actual attacking on display. There were a combined 27 fouls in this match. Seattle had 20 shots, but just three on target while Houston couldn't muster any shots on goal. Houston will be fighting to stay alive in Game 2 this Sunday.