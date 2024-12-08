How to watch today's Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Missouri vs Kansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Missouri Tigers (7-1) aim to extend their impressive seven-game home winning streak as they host the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on Sunday. The highly anticipated showdown is set to tip off at 1:00 PM ET at Mizzou Arena and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Kansas experienced their first stumble of the season, falling to Creighton on the road Wednesday night. The defeat dropped the Jayhawks to 7-1, as they await the start of conference play.

Meanwhile, Missouri is riding high on a seven-game winning streak after dispatching Cal at home Tuesday night during the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers also sit at 7-1, with their SEC schedule yet to commence.

Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Sunday, December 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Mizzou Arena Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Missouri Tigers team news & key performers

For the Tigers, Anthony Robinson II had a standout performance in their recent win, pouring in 29 points and handing out six assists. Caleb Grill leads Missouri in scoring this season with an average of 13.6 points per game. Mark Mitchell (12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds), Tamar Bates (12.3 points), and Anthony Robinson II (12 points) all play crucial roles in the Tigers’ offense. Head coach Dennis Gates also leans on contributions from Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Marcus Allen, Annor Boateng, Josh Gray, and Jacob Crews to maintain their team depth.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

In Kansas' loss, Dajuan Harris Jr. led the charge, scoring 15 points and dishing out five assists. For the season, Hunter Dickinson has been the team’s top performer, averaging 14.5 points and nine rebounds per game. Zeke Mayo (11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists) and K.J. Adams (9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds) provide reliable secondary scoring, while Dajuan Harris Jr. (10.4 points, six assists) continues to orchestrate the offense. Contributions are also expected from AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, Flory Bidunga, David Colt, and Rakease Passmore to keep the team balanced.