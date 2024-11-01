How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3) are set to face off against the Minnesota Wild (6-1-2) on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in NHL action.

Recently, the Lightning secured victories against the Predators and Avalanche, and they have upcoming matchups against the Jets and Blues. Currently, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.9 goals per game and converting on 14.7% of their power play chances. In their latest game against the Colorado Avalanche, they achieved a solid 5-2 win.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Wild are coming off a loss to the Flyers but bounced back with a victory over the Penguins. They will soon take on the Kings and Maple Leafs. The Wild are averaging 3.78 goals per game and have an impressive 25.8% success rate on power plays. In their most recent contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they netted five goals, winning the game by a margin of two.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an electrifying NHL game on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date Friday, November 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BSSUN, BSN, BSWI

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Minnesota Wild team news

For the Wild, Frederick Gaudreau had an impressive outing, scoring two goals and adding an assist, while Kirill Kaprizov recorded a goal and two assists. Their only loss of the regular season occurred two games ago against the Philadelphia Flyers, where they fell by two goals.

Minnesota is averaging 3.78 goals per game and allowing only 2.56 goals against, ranking ninth in offense and fifth in defense across the league. Kaprizov has been particularly productive, scoring five goals and notching 13 assists thus far this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

In the Lightning's most recent matchup, Jake Guentzel made a significant impact by netting two goals, while Nikita Kucherov contributed with a goal and an assist. To maintain their competitive edge, Tampa Bay will need their defense to elevate its performance and apply pressure on the opposition.

The Lightning are currently averaging 3.9 goals per game, with their defense allowing 2.8 goals. This places their offense as the fifth-best in the league, while their defensive unit ranks eighth. Kucherov has tallied nine goals and provided eight assists this season.

Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record