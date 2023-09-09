Minnesota United vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major League Soccer is back in action this weekend with a new slate of games, beginning on Saturday when Minnesota United and New England Revolution square off at Allianz Field in a crucial contest.

With a strong start to the season, the New England Revolution are now ranked second in the MLS Eastern Conference. The Revs must step it up this weekend after being held to a 2-2 draw by Austin FC in their previous match.

On the other hand, Minnesota United have struggled this year and they are now in seventh place in the Western Conference league standings. The host team will need to do better in this game after a 1-1 draw last week with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Minnesota United vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: Sep 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

Minnesota United and New England Revolution face off on September 9 at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Minnesota United vs New England Revolution FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Minnesota team news

Minnesota were without Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod and Ryen Jiba against the Quakes last Saturday. DJ Taylor, who missed the game due to a yellow card suspension, is eligible to return.

Heath will miss Teemu Pukki who has been called up to Finland's Euro 2024 qualifying team. Joseph Rosales will represent Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, and Jeong Sang-bin is with the South Korean Under-23 squad.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Bristow; Trapp, Gregus; Tajouri-Shradi, Reynoso, Dotson; Fragapane.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin, Boxall, Bristow Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp, Tajouri-Shradi, Gregus Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar, Pukki

New England team news

Ryan Spaulding and Jacob Jackson are questionable with head injuries for the Revs, while Gustavo Bou has a sore right leg, Maciel has a left Achilles issue, and Henry Kessler is dealing with a right hamstring strain. Brandon Bye underwent season-ending right ACL surgery, and Dylan Borrero is out for the season after left knee surgery.

New England are working on Tomas Vaclik's visa situation, Christian Makoun is named to the Venezuelan national team, and Noel Buck is currently with the England Under-19 squad.

New England Revs possible XI: Edwards; Farrell, Gonzalez, Romney, Sweat; Kaye, Harkes; N. Gil, C. Gil, Chancalay; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers Edwards Jr., Campuzano Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Minnesota United and New England Revolution have ended with three wins for New England and one win for Minnesota, with one game ending in a draw.

