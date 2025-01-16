How to watch today's Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Michigan Wolverines NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota vs Michigan NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-9) will look to snap a four-game skid when they host the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (13-3) at Williams Arena on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET, with the action airing on Fox Sports 1.

The Wolverines have had a strong, consistent season, only suffering consecutive losses once. Michigan started off hot, going 8-1 in their first nine contests, with their only stumble being against Wake Forest. That stretch included victories over Cleveland State, TCU, Miami Ohio, Tarleton State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Wisconsin, and Iowa. After back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Oklahoma, Michigan rebounded with a vengeance, stringing together five consecutive wins over Fort Wayne, Western Kentucky, USC, UCLA, and Washington, bringing their overall record to an impressive 13-3.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers started their season on a promising note, going 5-1 with wins over Oral Roberts, Omaha, Yale, Cleveland State, and Central Michigan, with their only early loss coming against North Texas. However, things took a downward turn in late November as Minnesota endured a rough 1-4 stretch. That span included losses to Wichita State, Wake Forest, Michigan State, and Indiana, with their lone victory being against Bethune-Cookman. Although they managed to secure wins against Fairleigh Dickinson and Morgan State, the Gophers are now mired in a four-game losing streak, having fallen to Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Maryland, leaving them at 8-9 overall through 17 games.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Thursday, January 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Williams Arena Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Michigan Wolverines play-by-play commentary on radio

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key performers

For the Gophers, Dawson Garcia was the standout performer, dropping 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. Garcia has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in ten games this season. Isaac Asuma and Lu'Cye Patterson each added 15 points, but their efforts weren’t enough. Minnesota shot 41% from the field but excelled from three-point range, converting 47% of their long-range attempts. They also dominated the rebounding battle, 35-30, but turnovers proved costly, as the Gophers coughed up the ball 16 times compared to just 10 turnovers by Maryland.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

In Michigan's most recent game, Vladislav Goldin led the charge with 19 points and seven rebounds. Nimari Burnett followed closely, pouring in 16 points while shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Roddy Gayle Jr., Sam Walters, and Danny Wolf also made significant contributions, scoring 15, 12, and 11 points, respectively. The Wolverines shot an efficient 52% from the field and 38% from three-point range. Michigan has yet to lose at home this season, holding a perfect 8-0 record at Crisler Center.