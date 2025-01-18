How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Illinois NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4) will host the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (14-3) in an intense Big Ten showdown on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET.

Illinois has spent much of the season on the cusp of the top 25 rankings. The Fighting Illini climbed as high as ninth in the first AP Poll of the new year but slipped to 19th after a surprising loss to unranked USC. Despite that setback, Illinois holds an impressive 3-2 record against ranked opponents.

The Spartans, on the other hand, didn't crack the rankings until mid-December. This game marks just their third contest against a ranked foe this season. They fell to then-No. 1 Kansas in mid-November but bounced back with a victory over then-No. 12 North Carolina later that month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan State Spartans vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans and the Illinois Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Sunday, January 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Breslin Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Illinois Fighting Illini on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

For Michigan State, point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has been a reliable playmaker, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while keeping turnovers to just 2.0 per outing. He also contributes 7.9 points and is hitting an impressive 46.2% of his shots from beyond the arc. The Spartans’ leading scorer, Jaden Akins, is delivering 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the floor.

Michigan State’s depth has been a strength, with 10 players appearing in at least 16 of their 17 games and averaging at least 4.5 points per contest. This balanced rotation could be a crucial factor as the Spartans look to extend their strong form on the road.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois’ leading scorer, has been a key figure for the team, averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The sharpshooting guard is converting 41.6% of his three-point attempts on 5.1 tries per game. At center, Tomislav Ivisic provides a dominant presence, averaging 13.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field.