How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) will face the Michigan State Spartans (4-1) on Monday afternoon in the Maui Invitational, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The losing team will drop into the consolation bracket.

Colorado enters the matchup fresh off a home victory over Harvard, having had over a week to gear up for this tournament. The Buffaloes, now 4-0, are eager to maintain their unbeaten streak. Against Harvard, Colorado used an early 8-0 run to turn a narrow 6-5 deficit into a 13-6 lead, a margin they never relinquished for the rest of the game.

Michigan State, meanwhile, secured their second consecutive victory with a win over Samford last Monday. The Spartans, sitting at 4-1, are aiming to extend their winning streak to three games. Their clash with Samford saw a shaky start as they fell behind 21-8 midway through the first half. However, Michigan State responded with a dominant 30-7 surge to take a 10-point halftime lead. While their lead in the second half never dropped below five, they struggled to fully put Samford away.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan State Spartans vs. the Colorado Buffaloes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans and the Colorado Buffaloes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Lahaina Civic in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Date Monday, November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Lahaina Civic Location Lahaina, Hawaii

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Colorado Buffaloes live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Michigan State Spartans vs Colorado Buffaloes play-by-play commentary on radio

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

For Michigan State, Jaden Akins stole the show in their win over Samford, dropping 25 points. Akins leads the Spartans this season with averages of 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He gets support from players like Frankie Fidler (11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds), Jaxon Kohler (10.2 points, eight rebounds), and Jase Richardson (8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds). The Spartans’ deep rotation also includes Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr., Szymon Zapala, Tre Holloman, Carson Cooper, Xavier Booker, and Kur Teng, all of whom are key for coach Tom Izzo.

Colorado Buffaloes team news & key performers

Andrej Jakimovski led the Buffaloes in scoring against Harvard, finishing with 20 points and five rebounds. This season, Jakimovski is the team’s top scorer, averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He is supported by Elijah Malone (14 points, 5.8 rebounds), Javon Ruffin (11.5 points), and Trevon Baskin (10 points, seven rebounds). Other key contributors for Colorado include Julian Hammond III, Sebastian Rancik, RJ Smith, Harrison Carrington, Bangot Dak, Felix Kossaras, and Assane Diop.