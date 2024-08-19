How to watch today's New Mexico vs Montana State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NCAAF matchup between the New Mexico and the Montana State, including how to watch and team news.

The New Mexico is set to face off against the Montana State to begin a high-voltage NCAAF game on August 24, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

This game between FCS giant Montana State and battling FBS team New Mexico is one of the most interesting in week 0 during the college football season.

New Mexico scores 27.3 points for each game on average, with 192.7 rushing yards and 227.8 passing yards per game. Montana State's offense, on the other hand, is more dynamic. They score 39.9 points for each game and rely heavily on their running game, which gets an amazing 293.1 yards per game. They also add 181.1 yards using the air.

In history, these two teams have only faced each other twice. Montana State has a 1-0-1 record with New Mexico. They battled each other for the last time on January 1, 1947, and tied in the Harbour Bowl.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Mexico vs Montana State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

New Mexico vs Montana State: Date and kick-off time

The New Mexico will square off against the Montana State in an epic NCAAF battle on August 24, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at University Stadium, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Date August 24, 2024 kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue University Stadium Location Albuquerque, New Mexico

How to watch New Mexico vs Montana State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: FuboTV

New Mexico vs Montana State team news

New Mexico team news

Jacory Merritt averaged 6.3 yards for each carry while running for 1,190 yards with 17 touchdowns in 12 games during the previous season.

Dylan Hopkins participated in 12 games and threw for 2,074 yards, and 11 touchdowns, along with nine picks, with a completion rate of 55.7%.

Devon Dampier was essential to the offense. He threw for 525 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions, good for a 62.5% completion rate. Additionally, Jeremiah Hixon was important to the passing game. He caught 39 passes for 482 yards and five scores.

Montana State team news

Sean Chambers completed 55.4% of his passes for 896 yards last season, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tommy Mellott threw for 1,059 yards in 12 games, an average of 88.3 yards per game. He scored 10 touchdowns and threw two picks with a completion rate of 62.7%.

Julius Davis ran for 718 yards, an average of 59.8 yards each game, and earned six scores. Furthermore, Brody Grebe played defense in 12 games and had 44 tackles, three interceptions, 8.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss.

