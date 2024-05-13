How to watch today's New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Mets is set to kick off a four-game series of thrilling MLB action against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 13, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET at Mets' home turf.

The New York Mets have a 10-12 record at home and a 19-20 record overall, they are currently ranked in third place in the NL East. While, the Phillies have an amazing overall record of 28-13, with a strong 13-6 record on the road, which places them at the top of the NL East standings.

The Mets have a batting average of .236 (ranked 19th) and an average of 4.31 runs per game (ranked 15th). On the other hand, the Phillies, are the best-scoring team in the league, with a batting average of .261 (ranked second) and 5.20 runs per game (ranked second).

This approaching game will be the inaugural encounter between these two teams this season.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an epic MLB matchup on 13 May 2024, at 7:10 pm ET, at Citi Field, in Queens, New York.

Date May 13 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm ET Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

How to watch New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Online- TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy this high-voltage MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN+.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Team News

New York Mets Team News

Key player Brandon Nimmo is listed as "Day-to-Day" with an intercostal injury.

The Mets placed Brooks Raley on a 15-day injured list due to an elbow issue.

31-year-old player, Kodai Senga will be absent for 60 days because of his shoulder injury.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

The availability of key player Kyle Schwarber is uncertain due to his back injury.

30-year-old Trea Turner is sidelined from the team's lineup for 10 days with a hamstring injury.

Yunior Marte is placed on the 15-day injured list with his shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB matchups: