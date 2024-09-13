How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The highly anticipated WNBA clash between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun is set to take place on September 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Connecticut Sun is coming off an excellent 86-66 win over the Los Angeles Sparks while the Phoenix Mercury lost their most recent game to the Seattle Storm 66-90.

The Connecticut Sun has a great overall record of 26-10 and a great road record of 13-5. The Phoenix Mercury possesses a 17-19 overall record and a 10-8 home record.

The Sun is in eighth place in the league with 80.1 points for each game, just behind the Mercury in seventh place with 81.7 points per game. On defense, though, the two teams couldn't be more different. The Sun has the best defense in the league, letting in only 73.9 points for each game, however, the Mercury are ranked 9th, letting in 84.6 points for each game.

During their last encounter on Jul 14, 2024, the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-69.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

Date September 13, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Kahleah Copper averages 21.6 points each game while executing a 43.8 percent field goal percentage with 80.7% free-throw efficiency.

Brittney Griner averages 6.4 rebounds for each game, 1.9 offensively and 4.6 defensively.

Natasha Cloud averages 6.7 assists and 3.2 turnovers in 33.6 minutes.

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner's 15.6 points each game, 41.7% field goal success, and 83.0% free throw success improved the offense.

Alyssa Thomas averages 8.8 rebounds for each game, 2.5 offensively and 6.3 defensively.

Head-to-Head Records

