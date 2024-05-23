How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics are set to face off in a non-conference WNBA matchup on May 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

Phoenix finished 9-31 overall and 8-12 at home in the previous campaign. The Mercury shot 44.8% from the field and gave up an average of 84.9 points per game to its opponents.

Washington had an overall record of 19–21 and a road record of 7–13 at the end of the previous campaign. The Mystics had 12.2 turnovers, 3.2 blocks, and 7.7 steals per game on average.

Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics will take place on May 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date May 23 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Kahleah Copper is having a great season for the Mercury with an amazing field goal percentage of 53.2% and an average of 31.3 points per game.

Nia Mack is averaging of 8.0 rebounds per game, including 3.7 offensive rebounds.

Brittney Griner, broke her left toe. In the upcoming weeks, she will be shelved and reevaluated; updates will be given as needed.

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins, a formidable force for the team, is shooting 35.7% from the field and scoring 14.0 points per game on average.

Shakira Austin is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game, including 2.3 offensive rebounds.

Julie Vanloo is great at setting up plays; she gives out 6.5 assists per game on average.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA matchups: