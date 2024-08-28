How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling WNBA clash between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx is set to take place on August 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Minnesota Lynx are facing the Phoenix Mercury after Napheesa Collier scored 31 points to help the Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90–80.

Phoenix is 9-6 against teams from the Western Conference and 6-8 when the score is 10 points or more. However, the Lynx are now 13-4 against teams from the Western Conference. They also have 26.9 defensive rebounds for each game, which is fourth in the WNBA. Collier averages 7.6 rebounds per game.

Phoenix makes 8.8 3-pointers for each game, which is 2.2 higher than Minnesota's 6.6 3-pointers per game. With a 44.9% field goal percentage, the Lynx are 2.1 percentage points better than their opponents, who only make 42.8% of the time.

This will be their fourth meeting this season. The most recent game was on June 23 and was won by the Lynx 73–60.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

Date August 28, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Charisma Osborne and Rebecca Allen are ruled out due to leg and hamstring injuries.

Kahleah Copper continues to have a great season. She scores an average of 22.6 points per game and makes 82.4% of her free throws and 44.5% of her field goals.

Brittney Griner has been making a difference on the boards using 6.4 rebounds for each game, 2.0 of which are offensive and 4.3 of which are defensive. Additionally, Natasha Cloud helps the Mercury by scoring 11.8 points, dishing out 6.8 assists, and stealing 1.6 balls per game around average.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier averages 21.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She shoots 50.5% from the floor along with 77.0% coming from the free-throw line.

Courtney Williams averages 26.2 minutes per game, contributing 5.5 assists and 2.6 turnovers.

Alanna Smith averages eleven scores, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, with 1.7 blocks per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups: