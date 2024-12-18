Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis versus Tennessee NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 18/16 Tennessee (8-0) heads to the "Bluff City" on Wednesday evening to face Memphis (2-7) at FedExForum. Tip-off for this matchup, the second in a two-game series, is set for 8:30 pm ET.

This will be the second of three games this season at the NBA Memphis Grizzlies’ home court for the Memphis women’s team. They opened their stint at the venue with a preseason exhibition against South Carolina on October 15, falling 106-63. Their third appearance at the arena will come on December 21 when they host Louisville, just four days after the Volunteers’ visit.

The Lady Vols are aiming to secure a 9-0 start for only the fourth time in the past 13 seasons, joining the post-Pat Summitt era squads of 2021-22 (9-0), 2017-18 (15-0), and 2013-14 (10-0). Head coach Kim Caldwell’s team comes into this contest dominating national leaderboards, ranking No. 1 in eight key statistical categories. After thrashing North Carolina Central in a 139-59 victory on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee leads the NCAA in scoring offense (98.4 points per game), three-pointers made per game (13.0), three-point attempts per game (40.1), offensive rebounds per game (21.8), steals per game (17.3), turnovers forced per game (30.25), turnover margin (15.63), and winning percentage (100.0).

The Memphis Tigers come into this contest on a six-game losing streak, most recently falling to Troy, 85-67, on Saturday. Both teams have played against Samford this season, with Tennessee cruising to a 101-53 victory in their season opener on November 5, while Memphis secured an 88-75 win against the Bulldogs on November 10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs Tennessee NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Memphis vs Tennessee NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and Volunteers in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Lady Vols live on:

National TV channel: ESPNews

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Memphis vs Tennessee play-by-play commentary on radio

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

Tilly Boler has been another standout, averaging 15.6 points per game, the highest on the roster. Alasia Smith is the team’s top rebounder, pulling down 7.4 boards per game, and leads in steals with 2.3 per game. Smith also ranks second in scoring, contributing 11.7 points per outing.

Memphis head coach Alex (Fuller) Simmons, a Lady Vol for Life (LVFL), is holding out hope that point guard DeeDee Hagemann will be available for this game. The All-Big Ten transfer, who averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 assists per game, has yet to make her debut for Memphis this season after sitting out the first semester following her transfer from Michigan State. As of December 16, her status for the matchup remains unconfirmed.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers team news & key performers

Two key guards for the Lady Vols basketball squad are poised to return to practice after sitting out the team’s previous game due to injuries.

Senior guard Jewel Spear and redshirt freshman Kaniya Boyd were unavailable during No. 16 Tennessee’s record-setting victory over NC Central on Saturday. Boyd missed the contest as she navigated concussion protocols, while Spear was sidelined for the second straight game due to a lower leg injury.

Head coach Kim Caldwell anticipates both players participating in practice on Tuesday as the team prepares for their road clash against Memphis. Spear has contributed an average of 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and one assist across four games this season. Meanwhile, Boyd, a vital defensive presence, has posted averages of 3.1 points, 2.1 steals, and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Tennessee's impressive stats underscore their dominance this season. They lead the nation in offensive rebounds (21.8 per game), three-point attempts (40.1 per game), steals (17.3 per game), and scoring (98.4 points per game). Talaysia Cooper, a transfer from South Carolina, has emerged as the team’s top scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game, while also leading in rebounds with 6.1 per contest.