How to watch today's Memphis Tigers vs Tulane Wave Green NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (16-4) hit the road for an American Athletic Conference showdown against the Tulane Green Wave (11-9) at Devlin Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

Memphis enters this matchup as the only AAC squad ranked in the Top 25, sitting at No. 19 in the latest polls. The Tigers have been on a roll, winning seven of their last eight contests, with their only stumble coming in a road loss to Temple. They currently share the top spot in the conference standings with North Texas at 6-1, but Memphis holds the tiebreaker thanks to a head-to-head victory over the Mean Green.

On the other side, Tulane has a golden opportunity to make a statement on the national stage by knocking off a ranked opponent. The Green Wave have taken three of their last four games and sit just a game behind the league leaders at 5-2. Like Memphis, Tulane also suffered a setback against Temple but secured key wins over USF, FAU, and Rice during their recent stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Tigers vs. the Tulane Wave Green NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs Tulane Wave Green: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers and the Tulane Wave Green will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Thursday, January 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Devlin Fieldhouse Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Tulane Wave Green on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Tigers and the Tulane Wave Green on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

In their latest outing, Memphis leaned on PJ Haggerty, who delivered a stellar performance with 23 points and nine assists in a win over UAB. Haggerty has emerged as one of the top players in the country in just his second collegiate season—his first with Memphis after transferring from Tulsa. The 6’3” guard is lighting up the scoreboard, ranking second nationally with 22.1 points per game while also contributing 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He has been a model of consistency, scoring at least 18 points in each of his last seven games.

Supporting Haggerty in the backcourt is Tyrese Hunter, a sharpshooting 6’0” senior who has knocked down 53 three-pointers at an impressive 41.7% clip. He chips in 14.9 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Hunter, who started for Texas the past two seasons before joining Memphis, gives the Tigers a lethal outside threat. Down low, Dain Dainja provides a strong presence in the paint. The 6’9”, 270-pound senior—another key transfer, this time from Illinois—contributes 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He’s coming off a dominant 21-point effort against UAB.

Tulane Wave Green team news & key performers

For Tulane, Greg Glenn III paced the team in their most recent game, posting 17 points and six boards in a victory over Rice. The 6’7” junior forward is a physical presence in the starting lineup, averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He primarily operates near the basket, attempting just four three-pointers all season.

The Green Wave’s top offensive weapon is Kaleb Banks, a 6’8” junior forward who transferred from Indiana in search of a bigger role. He’s thriving, leading the team with 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Unlike Glenn, Banks is versatile—comfortable scoring inside and out—knocking down 31 three-pointers so far this season. Rowan Brumbaugh, a 6’4” sophomore guard, rounds out Tulane’s key contributors, putting up 14.5 points per game while leading the team with 4.7 assists per contest. He’s also one of their most reliable perimeter shooters, having drained 39 threes at a 35.5% clip.