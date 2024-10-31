How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Grizzlies vs Bucks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

On Halloween night, the Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) head south to face the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) in an inter-conference matchup.

The visitors continue to miss former All-Star forward Khris Middleton. Meanwhile, the return of star guard Ja Morant has the Grizzlies hopeful for a playoff comeback after a challenging 2023-24 season.

The Bucks have had a slow start to the season and are eager to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to the Boston Celtics in a tough 119-108 road loss on Sunday.

On the other side, the Grizzlies have been in a rough patch, dropping three of their last four games. They'll be aiming to halt a two-game losing streak after taking a 119-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets last time out.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, October 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: Local TV channel: FDSN WI/ FDSN SE (MEM)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Grizzlies team news & key performers

For the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. led with a highly efficient 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting. Ja Morant contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists, while Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke chipped in with 13 each. As a team, they hit 46 percent of their shots, including eight of 27 from beyond the arc. However, they allowed the Nets to explode for 67 first-half points, setting them back early. The fourth quarter sealed their fate as they could muster only 16 points. Jake LaRavia struggled off the bench, ending the night with three points on just one of 10 shooting.

Key Injuries: Guards Vince Williams Jr., Marcus Smart, and Cam Spencer are all sidelined.

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

On the visitors side, made a major move last season, acquiring All-NBA guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. However, injuries have continued to impact them, with All-Star forward Khris Middleton missing the season's first four games. In their recent game, Lillard led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 points and 10 rebounds, though it wasn't enough to avoid a loss.

Key Injuries: Forward Khris Middleton remains day-to-day.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/04/24 Milwaukee Bucks 101-111 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 02/16/24 Memphis Grizzlies 113-110 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 10/21/23 Milwaukee Bucks 124-116 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 10/11/23 Memphis Grizzlies 108-102 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 04/08/23 Milwaukee Bucks 114-137 Memphis Grizzlies NBA

