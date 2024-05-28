How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

With a 3-0 series lead, the Dallas Mavericks look to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 116-107 in their most recent meeting on May 27. Kyrie Irving led the way with 33 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 26 for the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks are eighth in the NBA in terms of fast break points (averaging 15.8 per game), with Irving chipping in 3.7. They have a 31-21 record against conference opponents.

However, the Timberwolves rank ninth in the Western Conference in terms of rebounding, averaging 43.6 per game, and have a 37-15 conference record. Rudy Gobert leads the team in rebounds (12.9).

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on May 28, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, TX, USA.

Date 28 May 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, TX

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly anticipated NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Luca Doncic's availability for the upcoming matchup against the Timberwolves is doubtful due to his knee injury.

Dereck Likely and Maxi Kleber also follow Luca's path because of their neck and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

PG Mike Conely is unsure whether to play the upcoming matchup due to his soleus problem.

SG Jaylen Clark is out of the team's lineup with an achilles injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA matchups: