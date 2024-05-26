How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to start an electrifying NBA Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on May 26, at 8:00 pm ET, at Mavericks' home turf.

The Dallas Mavericks are ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference playoffs by a margin of 2-0. In their most recent game, the Mavericks won 109-108. Luka Doncic scored 32 points to lead Dallas, while Naz Reid achieved 23 points to lead Minnesota.

The Dallas Mavericks have an outstanding 50-32 overall record and a 25-16 home record. Mavericks are fifth in the tough Western Conference. They have a 31-21 record against teams from the Western Conference. They average 117.9 points per game and achieve 2.3 points more than their opponents.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves are boasting an overall record of 56-26 overall and an excellent 26-15 record on the road. The third-ranked Timberwolves have been strong both at home and away. the Timberwolves have performed quite well, with a 37–15 record in the Western Conference. They boast the best defense in the conference, allowing only 106.5 points per game and only 45.0% shooting from their opponents.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set to take place on 26 May 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date 26 May 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the MAX Streaming Platform. Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into the TNT TV Channel.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is sidelined from the team with an ankle injury.

Maxi Kleber will be unavailable due to his shoulder injury.

Key player Luka Doncic makes 33.9 points, grabs 9.2 rebounds, and hands out 9.8 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

The Timberwolves announced that Jaylen Clark is ruled out of the action due to his Achilles issue.

The availability of Mike Conley is Questionable because of his soleus issue.

Anthony Edwards a standout performer achieves 25.9 points, grabs 5.4 rebounds, and hands out 5.1 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA matchups: