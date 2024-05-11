How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to start Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals NBA matchup on May 11, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.

The series is currently tied at 1-1. In their previous encounter, the Mavericks won 119–110 on May 10, 2024. Key player P.J. Washington scored 29 points to lead the Mavericks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead the Thunder.

The Dallas Mavericks are holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference, and have an excellent overall record of 50-32 and a great home record of 25-16.

On the other hand, the Thunder are currently in first place in the conference with an amazing 57-25 record, including a strong 24-17 record on the road.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder will start on 11 May 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date 11 May 2024 Time 3:30 pm ET Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on the ABC television network, and on the DirecTV Stream streaming platform.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Key player Olivier-Maxence Prosper will be absent with an ankle issue.

32-year-old Maxi Kleber is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic scores 33.9 points, grabs 9.2 rebounds and supplies 9.8 assists per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Key player Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30.1 points, grabs 5.5 rebounds, gives out 6.2 assists and steals two balls per game.

Jalen Williams has averaged 17 points, 5.3 boards, and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

22-year-old Chet Holmgren has made 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game on average.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA matchups: