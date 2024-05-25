How to watch today's Maryland vs Virginia Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Lacrosse game between Maryland and Virginia.

The seventh-seeded Maryland team will be participating in the 29th Final Four in its history, sharing the record with Johns Hopkins.

Maryland will make its third consecutive trip to the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday, May 25, in Philadelphia, where the Terps will take on sixth-seeded Virginia.

The Terps hope to win their sixth NCAA Championship in the NCAA Lacrosse history.

On Monday, May 27, the winner of this game will play against the winner of the game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 5 Denver in the National Championship.

Maryland defeated No. 2 Duke 14-11 in a thrilling comeback to earn their place in the Final Four. At one time behind the Blue Devils by as much as four goals, the Terps controlled the last quarter, outscoring them 7-2. Daniel Maltz scored four goals to lead the way, and Luke Wierman was a standout at faceoff X, winning 20 of 29 faceoffs and dishing up two goals.

On the other hand, Virginia advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 3 Johns Hopkins 11–10 in double overtime. For the fourth time in the previous five complete seasons, the Cavaliers advanced to Championship Weekend thanks to Connor Shellenberger's game-winning goal.

Maryland vs Virginia: Date and Start Time

The Lacrosse Semifinal matchup between Maryland and Virginia will take place on May 25, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date May 25 2024 Time 2:30 pm ET Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Maryland vs Virginia online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Lacrosse Semifinal matchup between Maryland and Virginia live on ESPN2 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Maryland vs Virginia Team News

Maryland Team News

With 24 goals and 15 assists for a total of 39 points, Braden Erksa has been a reliable player, demonstrating his capacity to score goals as well as set up opportunities.

Eric Malever highlights his role as a dynamic player by adding 14 goals and 20 assists for a total of 34 points, adding to the offensive mix.

Matching Malever's 34 points, Eric Spanos also makes a substantial contribution with 23 goals and 11 assists, showcasing his scoring skill and capacity to generate scoring opportunities for his team.

Virginia Team News

A dynamic force for his team, Connor Shellenberger has shown how good he is at making plays with 51 assists and getting goals with 31 for a total of 82 points.

With a remarkable 64 goals and 12 assists for a total of 76 points, Payton Cormier has been the team's top goal scorer.

With 39 goals and 25 assists for a total of 64 points, McCabe Millon strengthens the offensive firepower and demonstrates his versatility as a playmaker and scorer.