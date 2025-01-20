How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Texas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins (16-1) are set to clash with the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (17-2) on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET. This highly anticipated showdown will be broadcast on FOX.

The Longhorns have navigated a grueling schedule to earn their impressive 17-2 record. Their only setbacks this season came against elite competition: No. 2 South Carolina and No. 3 Notre Dame. The loss to the Fighting Irish was a heartbreaker, decided in overtime.

Despite those defeats, Texas boasts three notable victories over ranked opponents, having toppled No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 19 Alabama, and No. 20 West Virginia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Maryland Terrapins vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Texas Longhorns will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, N.J.

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the Texas Longhorns live on:

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Powered by standout guards Kaylene Smikle and Shyanne Sellers, Maryland boasts an impressive scoring average of 84.0 points per game. This mark ranks 11th nationally and third within the Big Ten Conference. Smikle is leading the charge with 18.0 points per game, while Sellers contributes a solid 14.9 points per outing.

A transfer from Rutgers, Smikle has showcased her scoring prowess this season, notching seven games with 20 or more points. Last Tuesday, Sellers delivered a standout performance, shooting an incredible 9-of-11 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Her 27-point effort against Minnesota was complemented by nine rebounds and seven assists, highlighting her all-around game.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

In their recent triumph over Auburn on Thursday, Shay Holle etched her name in the history books, becoming the all-time winningest player in the NCAA era for Texas women's basketball. Holle has been a part of an incredible 126 wins during her tenure and has appeared in 151 games for the program. Meanwhile, Rori Harmon continues to leave her mark, climbing to second place on the Longhorns’ all-time assist leaderboard during the game against Alabama. Harmon now boasts 616 career assists and is one of only two players in Texas history to surpass 1,000 points and 600 assists.