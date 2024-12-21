How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Syracuse Orange NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Syracuse NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Syracuse Orange (5-5) heads to Brooklyn, N.Y., for a Saturday afternoon showdown with Maryland Terrapins (9-2) at 12 PM ET at Barclays Center.

The season has been anything but smooth sailing for Syracuse, and their struggles continued with another setback in their last outing. The Orange faced Georgetown, ultimately falling 75-71. Despite shooting 42.6% from the field, Syracuse struggled from long range, hitting just 25% of their three-point attempts. Four different players contributed at least 11 points in the effort.

Maryland, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant performance against Saint Francis, where they exploded for 111 points in a blowout victory. The Terrapins scored 55 points in the first half and followed up with 56 in the second.

They shot an impressive 61.8% from the floor and a scorching 57.7% from beyond the arc. Five Maryland players tallied at least 11 points, with Selton Miguel leading the charge with 24 points, four assists, and three rebounds. For the season, Maryland is averaging a high-octane 87.8 points per game while holding opponents to just 60.7 points.

Maryland Terrapins vs Syracuse Orange: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Syracuse Orange will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Barclays Center in New York, United States.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Barclays Center Location New York, United States

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Maryland Terrapins vs Syracuse Orange play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Maryland's schedule has included plenty of mismatched opponents like Saint Francis, Alcorn State, and Canisius, all of whom they defeated handily, often by margins of 25 points or more. However, this year’s Terrapins are a much-improved squad. They've notched a 24-point win over Ohio State and edged out Villanova by a single point. Key to their success has been a mix of seasoned transfers and fresh talent.

Five-star freshman Derik Queen has been a standout, averaging 17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 61.3% from the field and an impressive 77.8% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, point guard Ja'Kobi Giisepie, a Belmont transfer, has added 13.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 50.5% overall and 42.6% from deep.

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

Syracuse's season has been further derailed by the absence of J.J. Starling, a key 6ft 3in guard who is out indefinitely after suffering a broken left hand during practice two weeks ago. Starling, who averaged 13.3 points per game last season and 19.8 this season, has been sorely missed.

Without him, the Orange have struggled, losing by 26 to Tennessee, by five to Notre Dame in their ACC opener, and by four at home to Georgetown. Their sole December win came in a 102-85 victory over Albany. Even when Starling was available, Syracuse found it tough against top-tier teams, losing to Texas and Texas Tech in November.