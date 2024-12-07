How to watch today's Marquette Golden Eagles vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Marquette vs Wisconsin NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1) aim to extend their seven-game home winning streak as they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (8-1) on Saturday, at 1:30 PM ET.

Wisconsin came into the season overlooked, with preseason predictions pegging them near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. However, the Badgers have exceeded expectations, proving themselves a formidable force during their non-conference slate.

Marquette, ranked fifth nationally, returns to the court after suffering their first defeat of the season—a 81-70 road loss to TCU in the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and tip-off time

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Marquette Golden Eagles vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers live on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Marquette Golden Eagles vs Wisconsin Badgers play-by-play commentary on radio

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

The Golden Eagles are averaging a robust 82.9 points per game while holding opponents to just 65.6 points—a balance that places them 55th in offensive efficiency and 89th on defense. Guard Kam Jones has been a standout performer, delivering 19 points per game while shooting an impressive 58.8% from the floor.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

John Tonje led the charge for the Badgers in their previous game, scoring 18 points, while John Blackwell chipped in 16 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Royce Parham also impressed with 17 points. Wisconsin, now facing its second consecutive ranked opponent, will aim to bounce back strong.

The Badgers rank 31st in the country in scoring offense and are efficient with the ball, sitting at 11th nationally in turnovers per game and 26th in offensive efficiency. They rank 135th in overall field goal percentage and 128th in three-point shooting.