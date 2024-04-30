How to watch today's Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies meet in this MLB battle on April 30, 2024, at 6:40 pm EDT.

The Marlins have had trouble scoring runs, placing 28th in the league with an average of 3.47 runs per game.

Their batting average (.221) is not good, ranking them 25th, and their 7.43 hits per game average ranks them 24th.

The Marlins are stuck in fifth place in the NL East with a 6-24 record.

The Colorado Rockies have had trouble turning hits into runs, their batting average of .245 and hits per game average of 8.21 both rank higher, at 13th in the league. They have a record of 7-21 and are currently in fifth place in the NL West.

Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies: Date and Kick-off Time

The Maimi Marlins will take on the Colorado Rockies in a highly anticipated MLB matchup on April 30, 2024, at 6:40 pm EDT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida, USA.

Date April 30, 2024 Time 6:40 pm EDT Venue LoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida, USA

How to watch Maimi Marlins vs Colorado Rockies online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies Team News

Miami Marlins Team News

26-year-old Miami pitcher Braxton L. Garrett is ruled out with an injury.

Xavier James Edwards, another key player for the Marlins, is on the 10-day injury list.

Colorado Rockies Team News

26-year-old Colorado pitcher Gavin Ernest Hollowell is sidelined on the 7-day injury list.

Another pitcher for the Rockies, Noah D. Davis, is also unavailable as he joins Hollowell on the 7-day injury list.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies in MLB matchups: