How to watch today's Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros in a thrilling MLB matchup on July 19, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET aiming to snap their three-game losing run.

Seattle has a solid 30-18 record at home and a 52-46 overall record. In twenty of the thirty-two games where they have hit at least two home runs, the Mariners have emerged victorious.

Houston, on the other hand, is 50-46 overall and has a 22-25 record while struggling on the road. With a slugging percentage of.418, the Astros are fifth in the American League.

The Mariners now lead the series 5-2. This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams this season.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros will take place on July 19, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, WA, USA.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 10:10 pm ET Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, WA

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros live on the FuboTV Streaming platform.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Team News

Seattle Mariners Team News

OF Dominic Canzone is placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right abductor strain.

Due to a rotator cuff issue, LHP Gabe Speier is not available for 15 days.

Houston Astros Team News

C Victor Caratini is sidelined for 10 days with a left hip flexor strain.

RHP Justin Verlander is on the 15-day injured because of his neck problem.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros in the MLB: