Where is Women's March Madness 2024? Future dates and sites for March Madness 2025 and beyond

March Madness is just around the corner, and this year, it will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The single-elimination tournament brings together some of the best teams from across the United States to win one of the most important trophies in college football. This year, Louisiana State University will be looking at winning back-to-back titles after winning its maiden NCAA Championship trophy in 2023.

But if you want to attend this year's Championship matches or future games, this is your go-to guide. Below, GOAL brings you the locations and dates for the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship games for 2024 and beyond.

NCAA March Madness 2024

The 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness Championship game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Stadium Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse City Cleveland Capacity 19,432 Opened 1994

The Rocket Mortgage Stadium is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, an NBA team, and the Cleveland State Vikings, an American Hockey League team. It opened in 1994 as part of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex adjacent to Progressive Field, the Major League Basketball stadium.

It has previously hosted the NCAA Women's Division 1 Basketball Final Four game in 2007 when the Tennessee Volunteers won their seventh championship title.

The stadium has also hosted the US Figure Skating Championship in 2000, 2009, and 2016 and semi-final games for the NCAA Men's Division 1 semi-final basketball matches.

Women's future dates and locations

Year City Final Four host site Date 2024 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse April 5-7 2025 Tampa, Florida Amalie Arena April 4-6 2026 Phoenix, Arizona Footprint Centre April 3-5 2027 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena April 2-4 2028 Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 21 - April 2 2029 San Antonio, Texas Alamodome March 30 - April 1 2030 Portland, Oregan Moda Centre April 5 - 7 2031 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Centre April 4 -6

How to watch the 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness

