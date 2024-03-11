Where is Women's March Madness 2024? Future dates and sites for March Madness 2025 and beyond

March Madness is just around the corner, and this year, it will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The single-elimination tournament brings together some of the best teams from across the United States to win one of the most important trophies in college football. This year, Louisiana State University will be looking at winning back-to-back titles after winning its maiden NCAA Championship trophy in 2023.
But if you want to attend this year's Championship matches or future games, this is your go-to guide. Below, GOAL brings you the locations and dates for the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship games for 2024 and beyond.
NCAA March Madness 2024
The 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness Championship game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
|Stadium
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|City
|Cleveland
|Capacity
|19,432
|Opened
1994
The Rocket Mortgage Stadium is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, an NBA team, and the Cleveland State Vikings, an American Hockey League team. It opened in 1994 as part of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex adjacent to Progressive Field, the Major League Basketball stadium.Getty Images
It has previously hosted the NCAA Women's Division 1 Basketball Final Four game in 2007 when the Tennessee Volunteers won their seventh championship title.
The stadium has also hosted the US Figure Skating Championship in 2000, 2009, and 2016 and semi-final games for the NCAA Men's Division 1 semi-final basketball matches.
Women's future dates and locations
|Year
|City
|Final Four host site
|Date
|2024
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|April 5-7
|2025
|Tampa, Florida
|Amalie Arena
|April 4-6
|2026
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Footprint Centre
|April 3-5
|2027
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nationwide Arena
|April 2-4
|2028
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|March 21 - April 2
|2029
|San Antonio, Texas
|Alamodome
|March 30 - April 1
|2030
|Portland, Oregan
|Moda Centre
|April 5 - 7
|2031
|Dallas, Texas
|American Airlines Centre
|April 4 -6
How to watch the 2024 Women's NCAA March MadnessGetty Images
The Women's NCAA March Madness will be available to watch on fuboTV. Check out our detailed guide on everything you need to know about the event.
We've also included the full tournament schedule, so all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy this year's March Madness action.