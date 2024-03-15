Where is Men's March Madness 2024? Future dates and sites for March Madness 2025 and beyond

Everything you need to know about future Men's March Madness locations and dates

Get ready for March Madness because it gets underway very soon. This year, the Championship game will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium.

The single-elimination tournament brings together some of the best teams from across the United States to win one of the most important trophies in college football. Uconn Huskies will be looking to win their sixth NCAA Championship title after beating the San Diego State Aztecs in 2023.

So, if you want to attend this year's Championship matches or future games, this is your go-to guide. GOAL brings you the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship games locations for 2024, 2025, and beyond.

Article continues below

NCAA March Madness 2024

The 2024 Men's NCAA March Madness Championship game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stadium State Farm Stadium City Phoenix Capacity 63,400 Opened 2006

The State Farm Stadium is home to the NFL side, the Arizona Cardinals, and the annual Fiesta Bowl - which is an annual college football game since 2007.

The stadium opened in 2006 as the Cardinals Stadium, but later, the University of Phoenix acquired the naming rights, so it was renamed the University of Phoenix Stadium for 20 years. However, in 2018, State Farm won an 18-year naming rights deal - hence its current name.

Getty Images

It had previously hosted the NCAA Men's Division 1 Basketball Final Four game in 2017 when the North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The stadium has also hosted the US Figure Skating Championship in 2000, 2009, and 2016 and semi-final games for the NCAA Men's Division 1 semi-final basketball matches.

The venue is no stranger to hosting big events, with three Super Bowls (2008, 2025, 2023), the Pro Bowl (2015), and the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup game all taking place at State Farm Stadium.

Men's future dates and locations

Year City Final Four host site Date 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium April 6 - 8 2025 San Antonio Alamodome April 5 - 7 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium April 4 - 6 2027 Detroit Ford Field April 3 - 5 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium April 1 - 3 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium March 31 - April 2 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium April 6 - 8

How to watch the 2024 Men's NCAA March Madness

Getty Images

The Men's NCAA March Madness will be available to watch on fuboTV. Check out our detailed guide on everything you need to know about the event.

We've also included the full tournament schedule so you can relax and enjoy this year's March Madness action.