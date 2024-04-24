How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The electrifying NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to place on April 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Kia Center, in Orlando FL, USA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ahead 2-0 against the Orlando Magic going into Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Cavaliers won the first two games 97–83 and 96–86 respectively.

This season, the Orlando Magic are 26-11 against the spread when they are favorites by 1.5 points or more. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 14-14 against the spread when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Together, these two teams score 223.1 points per game, which is 24.6 points more than the over/under for this game, which is 198.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a high-voltage NBA matchup on April 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Kia Center, in Orlando, FL, USA.

Date April 25, 2024 Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena Kia Center Location Orlando, FL, USA

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on NBA TV and DirecTV Stream.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Orlando Magic Team News

Paolo Banchero has averaged an amazing 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Jalen Suggs leads the club in three-pointers made, with 2.0 attempts landing per game from outside the arc.

Suggs averages 1.4 steals each game. Goga Bitadze gives the Magic strong rim protection by adding defensive presence and averaging 1.2 blocks per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring with an average of 26.6 points per game.

This season, Mitchell also averages 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Mitchell can also score from beyond the arc; he averages 3.3 three-pointers a game.

This season, Jarrett Allen has averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Cavaliers, proving he's a formidable force in the paint.

With 1.8 thefts and 1.1 blocks per game respectively, Mitchell and Allen are essential to the Cavaliers' defensive output.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA matchups: