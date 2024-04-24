This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers 2024Getty Images
Watch Magic vs Cavaliers live on DirecTV Stream
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The electrifying NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to place on April 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Kia Center, in Orlando FL, USA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ahead 2-0 against the Orlando Magic going into Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Cavaliers won the first two games 97–83 and 96–86 respectively.

This season, the Orlando Magic are 26-11 against the spread when they are favorites by 1.5 points or more. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 14-14 against the spread when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Together, these two teams score 223.1 points per game, which is 24.6 points more than the over/under for this game, which is 198.5 points.

Watch Magic vs Cavaliers on DirecTV
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a high-voltage NBA matchup on April 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Kia Center, in Orlando, FL, USA.

DateApril 25, 2024
Time7:00 pm EDT
ArenaKia Center
LocationOrlando, FL, USA

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on NBA TV and DirecTV Stream.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Orlando Magic Team News

Paolo Banchero has averaged an amazing 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Jalen Suggs leads the club in three-pointers made, with 2.0 attempts landing per game from outside the arc.

Suggs averages 1.4 steals each game. Goga Bitadze gives the Magic strong rim protection by adding defensive presence and averaging 1.2 blocks per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring with an average of 26.6 points per game.

This season, Mitchell also averages 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Mitchell can also score from beyond the arc; he averages 3.3 three-pointers a game.

This season, Jarrett Allen has averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Cavaliers, proving he's a formidable force in the paint.

With 1.8 thefts and 1.1 blocks per game respectively, Mitchell and Allen are essential to the Cavaliers' defensive output.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA matchups:

DateResults
23 April 2024Magic 86-96 Cavaliers
20 April 2024Magic 83-97 Cavaliers
23 Feb 2024Magic 116-109 Cavaliers
23 Jan 2024Cavaliers 126-99 Magic
12 Dec 2023Cavaliers 94-104 Magic
