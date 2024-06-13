How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.
With an excellent offensive average of 85.5 points per game, the Minnesota Lynx are currently third in the league. They top the league in assists per game (24.2) and rank fifth in rebounds per game (35.3).
The Los Angeles Sparks are ranked ninth in the league with an average of 77.9 points per game. With 34.5 rebounds per game and 19.2 assists per game, they are ranked eighth and seventh respectively.
Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic WNBA battle between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on June 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.
|Date
|14 June 2024
|Time
|7:30 pm ET
|Arena
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, MN
How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Minnesota Lynx Team News
Lynx said that Diamond Miller had surgery on her right knee and that she would not be able to play for a while.
Napheesa Collier, who averages 21.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, has been an exceptional player.
Los Angeles Sparks Team News
After hurting her left arm while playing in China, Azura Stevens had a successful operation, and she will have another evaluation in 12 weeks.
Julie Allemand has decided to step away from the 2024 season for personal reasons.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA:
|Date
|Results
|06 June 2024
|Lynx 86-62 Sparks
|21 July 2023
|Sparks 70-73 Lynx
|21 June 2023
|Lynx 67-61 Sparks
|17 June 2023
|Lynx 77-72 Sparks
|12 June 2023
|Sparks 86-91 Lynx