How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

With an excellent offensive average of 85.5 points per game, the Minnesota Lynx are currently third in the league. They top the league in assists per game (24.2) and rank fifth in rebounds per game (35.3).

The Los Angeles Sparks are ranked ninth in the league with an average of 77.9 points per game. With 34.5 rebounds per game and 19.2 assists per game, they are ranked eighth and seventh respectively.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on June 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Date 14 June 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Lynx said that Diamond Miller had surgery on her right knee and that she would not be able to play for a while.

Napheesa Collier, who averages 21.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, has been an exceptional player.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

After hurting her left arm while playing in China, Azura Stevens had a successful operation, and she will have another evaluation in 12 weeks.

Julie Allemand has decided to step away from the 2024 season for personal reasons.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA: