How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx will take on the Las Vegas Aces in an electrifying WNBA action on May 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Minnesota Lynx are coming into this match after defeating the Atlanta Dream 92–79. At the same time, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever by a score of 99–80 in their last matchup.

The Minnesota Lynx finished the 2023–24 season with a 12–8 record in Western Conference matchups and a 9–11 record at home. The team scored 19.3 points a game from the bench, 9.9 second-chance points, and 13.9 points off turnovers on average. The Lynx are now placed in the top spot in the Western Conference.

In contrast, the Las Vegas Aces had a great season, finishing with a 34-6 record overall and an 18-2 record in Western Conference games. They held their opponents to 42.6% shooting from the field and let their opponents score 80.3 points per game on average. Currently, they are ranked in second place in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Minnesota Lynx will square off against the Las Vegas Aces in a high-voltage WNBA matchup on May 29 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 29 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm ET Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces on FuboTV, and NBA TV Streaming Platforms. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into KVVU, and BSN Channels.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Diamond Miller is ruled out of the team with a knee injury.

Napheesa Collier averages 23.0 points, a 47.3% field goal percentage, as well as 10.4 rebounds.

Courtney Williams had 5.8 assists and 3.2 mistakes per game.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Chelsea Gray will be unavailable due to a foot injury.

A'ja Wilson scores an average of 25.5 points per game, made 50.0% field goals, grabbed 12.8 rebounds per game, and forces 10 defensive rebounds per game.

Jackie Young averages 36.5 minutes per game, 7.8 assists, and 1.5 turnovers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: