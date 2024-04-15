How to watch today’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series that starts Monday, April 15, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

The Dodgers, who have an 11-7 overall record and a strong 7-4 record at home, aim to take advantage of home-field advantage. With a team slugging percentage of 439, which ranks third in the National League, the Dodgers are a dangerous offensive threat to their opponents.

The Washington Nationals, however, come into the series with a 6-9 overall record and a 4-5 road record. The Nationals have shown resiliency despite their difficulties, going 3-5 in matchups where they have given up a home run.

This Monday's game will be the first season meeting between these two teams, which should provide for an intriguing battle between two excellent ballclubs.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals: Date and Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Washington Nationals in a high-voltage MLB matchup on April 15, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Date April 15, 2024 Time 10:00 pm EDT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, CA, USA

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the thrilling MLB match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals live on MLB.tv through Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations and no hidden expenses.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals Team News

Los Angeles Dodgers Team News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing difficulties as they prepare to take on the Washington Nationals in their forthcoming series due to a wide range of ailments to essential players.

Pitchers Bobby Miller and Connor Brogdon have been out for 15 days with undisclosed injuries, putting more pressure on the team's depth chart.

Due to a back problem, outfielder Jason Heyward is placed on the 10-day injured list, affecting his positional flexibility and offensive lineup.

The Dodgers' pitching staff is further burdened by the 60-day absences of pitchers Brusdar Graterol, Emmet Sheehan, Blake Treinen, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May from various elbow problems.

Washington Nationals Team News

As the Washington Nationals get ready to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in their next series, they are dealing with a number of player absences and injuries.

Due to illness, catcher Keibert Ruiz is listed as day-to-day, which could affect the team's starting lineup behind the plate.

Josiah Gray, a pitcher, is on the 15-day IL with an arm injury, which makes the Nationals' pitching depth even worse.

Victor Robles, an outfielder, will be out for 10 days with a hamstring injury. Nick Senzel, an infielder, and Stone Garrett, an outfielder, are also out for 10 days with thumb and ankle injuries, respectively, which affects the team's positional strength.

The Nationals' pitching staff is also under a lot of stress because relievers Cade Cavalli, Jose Ferrer, and Mason Thompson are all out for 60 days with different elbow and shoulder injuries.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals in the MLB matchups: