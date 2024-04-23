How to watch today's Liverpool vs San Lorenzo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores game between Liverpool and San Lorenzo, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

The electrifying Copa Libertadores matchup between Liverpool and San Lorenzo is set to place on April 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm EDT, at Estadio Belvedere, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Liverpool comes into the game having played 13 straight games in all events where both teams scored. This shows that they are good at attacking but sometimes bad at defense.

However, San Lorenzo comes in having lost three of their last five games, so they haven't won in a while. Seven of San Lorenzo's last eight games have had fewer than three goals, which shows that games are getting closer.

Liverpool has had trouble at home, though. In their last six games at home, they haven't won a single one, instead drawing four.

Meanwhile, San Lorenzo has a history of having tied scores at halftime. In fact, eight of their last eleven competitive games ended with tied scores.

All of these variables make the first meeting between the teams look like it could be an interesting match with a lot of excitement and unknown outcomes.

Liverpool vs San Lorenzo: Date and Kick-off Time

Liverpool will take on San Lorenzo in a highly anticipated Copa Libertadores matchup on April 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm EDT, at Estadio Belvedere, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Date April 23, 2024 Time 8:00 pm EDT Venue Estadio Belvedere Location Montevideo, Uruguay

How to watch Liverpool vs San Lorenzo online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling Copa Libertadores match between Liverpool and San Lorenzo live on beIN Sports and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Liverpool vs San Lorenzo Team News

Liverpool Team News

Luciano Rodriguez stands out for his outstanding performance, as he scored a goal and had a shot on goal. His attacking play shows a lot of promise, with good skill and efficiency that gives us a look at how good he will be at scoring goals.

Additionally, Enzo Martinez is still a big force on the field even though he hasn't scored yet. His participation says that he is involved in the team's offensive moves and ready to take advantage of chances as they come up.

As Liverpool gets ready for their next game, Rodriguez and Martinez's efforts show how deep and offensively capable the team is, giving them a solid base for their goals on the field.

San Lorenzo Team News

According to the most recent team news from San Lorenzo, Jhohan Romana stands out as an outstanding contributor who helps the team in many ways.

As an attacker, Romana showed off his skills by scoring a goal (G), showing that he could finish off scoring chances. He was also accurate with a shot on goal (SOG), which increased his danger in the other team's penalty area.

Romana wasn't happy with just scoring; he also set up a goal with an assist (A), showing how versatile and good at making plays he is.

Ivan Leguizamon scored a goal to make his impact known and add to San Lorenzo's offensive skills.

As San Lorenzo prepares for their next game, the performance of Romana and Leguizamon gives them hope and support by showing how offensively capable they are and how determined they are to get good results on the field.