Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle to hijack Coutinho deal

Toffees eye Vestergaard
Everton are eyeing a summer move for Leicester defender Jannick Vestergaard, according to Football Insider.
The Toffees are keen to recruit a dominant centre-back this summer and have turned their attentions to the 29-year-old for Southampton player.
New Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell went to watch Vestergaard in action for Denmark against Serbia in midweek.
Cavani closing in on Boca move
Edinson Cavani is closing in on a move to Boca Juniors when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season, reports Todofichajes.
The Uruguyan is keen to move closer to his family in South America after spending more than a decade in Europe.
Cavani has been close to leaving United on several occasions over the last year but decided to see out his Red Devils contract instead.
Fernandes signs new Man Utd deal
Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract at Manchester United until the summer of 2027 that will make him one of the club's highest-paid players, reports the Guardian.
Talks between the Portugal midfielder and the club have been going on since July and a breakthrough was made two weeks ago with an official announcement due imminently.
The new deal only adds one year onto his existing deal but includes an substantial pay rise.
Newcastle eye Coutinho (Sport)
The Magpies are ready to take the Brazilian to the north east
Newcastle are ready to hijack Aston Villa's bid to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently this summer, reports Sport.
Villa signed Coutinho on loan from Barcelona in January and have an agreement in place to sign him permanently for around €40 million (£33m/$44m).
However, that deal would also be dependant on the club taking on his full wages - currently subsidised by Barcelona - something Newcastle, with their new wealthy owners, would have no problem covering.
Leicester eye three signings
Leicester are eyeing three key signings this summer as Brendan Rodgers plans a mini rebuild of his squad, reports the Telegraph.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to recuit a winger, a No.8 and centre-back during the close season.
PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke and Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson are two players who have been scouted reguarly this campaign.